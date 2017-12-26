 »   »   » FIRST PICTURES OUT! Newlyweds Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Arrive For Their Mumbai Reception

Virat - Anushka Mumbai Reception: Virushka Grand Entry; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli, who tied the knot on December 11 in a private ceremony in Italy are hosting their second wedding reception in Mumbai today (26th Dec.)

The reception is held at The St Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai. The couple arrived recently at the venue and they look spectacular together. No doubt their match is made in heaven. Check out the pictures below.

The Grand Party As per a leading daily, the spacious Astor Ballroom in the hotel, with a seating capacity of 300 guests, is the venue of the reception. The Royal Couple Virat and Anushka have again chosen Sabyasachi Mukherjee for their ensembles. He designed all the dresses for the wedding, engagement and Delhi function. The Guest List The who's who of Bollywood and Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Virendra Sehwag among others will attend the wedding reception. For The Uninitiated... Virat and Anushka got married in a private ceremony in Italy. They held a reception in Delhi on December 21 for close friends and family members. Their Future Plans The newlywed couple will soon travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with him. After Celebrating The New Year Together Anushka Sharma will return back in January to begin the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's film with Shahrukh Khan in Mumbai.

On a related note, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli issued a joint statement after the wedding, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share this wonderful news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."

Also Read: GOING VIRAL! New CANDID Pictures Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan From A Wedding!