 »   »   » THREE ICONS IN ONE FRAME! Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Invite PM Narendra Modi For Their Reception!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma INVITE PM Modi for Reception: PMO | FilmiBeat

It doesn't happen every day when you get to see three icons of different fields - Anushka Sharma (Bollywood), Virat Kohli (Cricket) & PM Narendra Modi (Politics) in one frame.

A few hours ago, the newlyweds, Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma were spotted with PM Narendra Modi at his office and were seen handing over the invitation card of their wedding reception to him.

This was after the newlyweds returned to the city after getting married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It is most likely that the couple invited the Prime Minister to their reception which will be held in New Delhi on Thursday.

Narendra Modi also conveyed his regards and congratulated the couple on their marriage. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

The couple announced the news of their marriage on social media in a joint statement, saying, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."