 »   »   » DREAMY INSIDE PICTURES! Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Look So Much In Love In NEW Wedding Snaps

Virat Kholi

Bollywood actor and producer Anushka Sharma finally tied the knot with Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli on 11th Dec. The wedding, that took place in Italy and was performed as per Hindu rituals.

Anushka looked gorgeous as Sabyasachi bride and Virat stole the hearts with his dapper attire on their special day. We bring to you some inside pictures from their fairty tale wedding, which will definitely put a smile on your face.

Match Made In Heaven Anushka Sharma shared the wedding news with her fans by posting, ''Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.'' Only Family Members & Close Friends Were Invited According to a statement released on behalf of the couple, the wedding was attended by close family and a few close friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. A Beautiful Destination Wedding Virat and Anushka, both 29, married according to Hindu rites at a countryside resort in Tuscany. A Grand Reception As per ANI, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21, followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26. Virat Spent Three Months To Get A Perfect Ring For Anushka A source told Bollywood Life, "He's picked a very rare diamond ring for Anushka that has been specially crafted by an ace designer from Austria.'' More Details.. ''The design is unimaginably beautiful and reflects surprising elements, every time you see it from different angles.'' The Cost Of The Ring Will Make Your Jaw Drop ''It costs about Rs 1 crore but it's totally worth the money because whoever will see it, definitely wouldn't be able to take their eyes off it." Their Future Plans Their spokesperson revealed, "They will be shifting to their new residence in Worli (Mumbai) in December. We're extremely grateful to media for their support and understanding in making this special occasion a memorable one and thank them for their continued love and support." Those Who Don't Know Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met while filming a commercial in 2013.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's WEDDING! Bollywood Stars Wish The NEWLYWEDS