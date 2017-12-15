 »   »   » Anushka Sharma Thanks The 'Shaadi Squad' For Making Her Dream Wedding With Virat Kohli Come True!

Posted By:
Anushka Sharma tied the knot with the love of her life Virat Kohli in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017 and the whole wedding looked nothing less than a dream. Anushka didn't forget to thank her wedding planners the 'Shaadi Squad' and took to Twitter praising them as,

"The people responsible for making the most memorable occasion of our lives peaceful and beyond beautiful - our lovely wedding planners @ShaadiSquad."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Twitter and thanked their wedding planners Shaadi Squad for making their wedding look like a dream.

The Shaadi Squad have organised tons of weddings and their social media handle showcases all their clients.

The wedding took place at a 5-star-facility in Italy and had high security all around.

It's every couple's dream to have a wedding this beautiful and Anushka and Virat just experienced it!

The pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's wedding are all over the Internet since four days.

They look so lovey and adorable as a couple, right? Wishing them a happy married life!

