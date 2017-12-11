 »   »   » Here's How Much Security Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Wedding Boasted In Italy!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The wait is finally over as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are officially a couple as the duo tied the knot in Italy and kept the entire ceremony hush hush.
Also, their wedding boasted of high security and not everyone were allowed inside the plush countryside due to massively security beef up
.
Top Security
The wedding was held at the countryside resort in Tuscany, Italy and not everyone were allowed to enter the countryside and was vacant for miles, only allowing the guests to attend the wedding.
Security Beefed Up
Security was beefed up at the level of top political leaders and only near and dear ones were allowed at the venue. Not even a single person was allowed to even enter the countryside.
No Sharing Of Pictures
The guests were also asked to not share any pictures on their social media handle and they paid heed to the couple and their family's request.
