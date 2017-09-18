 »   »   » After Big B, Aamir & Priyanka, Anushka Sharma Will Be A Part Of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Anushka Sharma is the latest Bollywood celebrity to come aboard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the actor said she was honoured to be a part of the 'noble initiative'.

The 29-year-old star made the announcement on Twitter, where she also shared a letter from the PMO inviting her to join the the cleanliness drive.

"I am honoured to be a part of #SwachhBharat campaign and will do my best for the noble initiative of #SwachhataHiSeva," Anushka wrote alongside the invitation.

The document read, "In the coming days, we will commemorate Gandhi Jayanti. An inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation..."

"Bapu also strongly believed that 'swachhata' is for each one of us to practise. Inspired by the noble thoughts and a faith in the spirit of 125 crore Indians, let us pledge towards cleanliness."

It further urged the actor and the community to live life on the mantra of 'Swachhata Hi Seva'.

"A clean India is the most noble service we can do to the poor, downtrodden and the marginalised."

In one of her tweets, Anushka also wished Modi as he turned 67 today.

"Happy Birthday to our honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Thank you Sir for the invitation to join the #SwachhataHiSeva movement," she wrote.

Other B-Town stars who are a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan include names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan and Vidya Balan.

Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's recently-released Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a love story against the backdrop of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.