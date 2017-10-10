 »   »   » Alia Bhatt Talks About The Longevity Of Heroines In Bollywood! Must Read

While a hero's career has a never ending spree in Bollywood despite getting old and romancing actresses half his age, a heroine's career is short-lived and after a span of time, either after marriage or having a child, her career comes to a screeching halt and getting signed for movies becomes impossible. However, Alia Bhatt revealed that times are changing and an actress' career is here to stay! She said,

"I do feel that the trend is changing. Eventually it all depends on our writers. If the writers are writing films for actresses who are older, after marriage, fifty-sixty-seventy-forty, doesn't matter, I feel it all depends on the parts written for them. I am somebody who is very passionate about acting, so I don't mind playing any character if it has an impact on storytelling. So, hopefully I will be acting till I turn 90. And I hope I will be saying bye to the world from a film set."