 »   »   » Are You Listening Aamir Khan? Here's What Ajay Devgn Says About Doing A Film With You!

Way back in the 90s, a two-hero film was quite a norm. One amongst them was Aamir Khan- Ajay Devgn's Ishq, which continues to be a hot favorite even today.

The film is still remembered for Aamir-Ajay's bromance and some rib-tickling comedy. Recently, when Ajay decided to have a chat with his fans on Twitter, one of them couldn't resist asking him if he would ever work with Mr Perfectionalist again. Here's what happened next...

A Fan Asked During the Twitter chat session, one of Ajay's fan asked, "Would you like to work with Aamir Khan again? Ajay's Reply To this, the 'Baadshaho' actor replied, "Of course, I would." Well folks, don't be surprised if you hear any announcement in the future. By the way, we would love to say Aamir and Ajay, maybe in an Ishq sequel! What do you have to say, guys? His Good Friend Rohit Shetty Recently Took A Dig When Rohit was quizzed about why his Ram-Lakhan remake has been shelved, the filmmaker gave a very shocking reply and had said, "Two big heroes don't want to work together. They just want to promote each other's films on social media. I don't know why they are insecure. So, it's not happening." Ajay Proves Him Wrong With Ajay expressing his desire to work with Aamir, we just hope that Rohit's theory is proved wrong! Meanwhile, During Ajay's Twitter chat session, his wife Kajol tried to interrupt his ask session and asking him when could she expect him for lunch. Her hubby had a rather hilarious response and trolled her by saying that 'he was on a diet'. Hahahaa! Talking About Aamir Ace photographer Avinash Gowariker recently captured his 'Thugs Of Hindostan' look on his lens. It's one helluva of a picture with Aamir flaunting his intense looks.

