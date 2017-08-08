 »   »   » Are You Listening Alia Bhatt? Sidharth Malhotra Chooses Katrina Kaif As The ‘Perfect Partner’

Katrina Kaif has hundreds of admirers and we gotta say that her Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth Malhotra is also one of them. Recently, while promoting his next flick, A Gentleman, Sidharth made some interesting revelations about Katrina Kaif.

It all happened when he was asked about the 'gentlewomen' of Bollywood by an entertainment portal and the actor couldn't stop raving about Katrina Kaif. Here's what he has to say:

Sidharth Chooses Katrina As The ‘Perfect Woman’ "Katrina is an ideal picture of a perfect woman that a man wants as a partner. Katrina is an epitome of well, lot of men want to marry her," said Sidharth Malhotra. Isn't this interesting? As Sidharth has been linked to Alia Bhatt and even though the duo has not made their relationship official, their antics speak volume about their bonding. Sid Has Recently Cleared The Air About His Affair With Jacqueline Ever since, Sid & Jacqueline have started shooting for A Gentleman, rumours have been rife that something is brewing between the duo. Recently, while talking to a leading daily, Sid came clean about his affair rumours. Here’s What He Had Said: Speaking about the same, he had said, "Well, I can't react on behalf of Jacqueline. But I feel people are appreciating our chemistry because there's a friendship that exists." Sid On Jackie "Jackie is one of the easiest and friendliest actors. You don't need an icebreaker when it's her. She is always chatty, always happy. I envy her happy nature. I've never seen her in a bad mood. It's a great quality. She's extremely hard-working and loves to multitask." Sid Had Also Revealed How He Got Closer To Jacqueline "Also, we shot for A Gentleman for a long period of time in Miami, Mumbai, then Thailand, so the time we spent on the sets has got us closer and that's what people are seeing. But that's the whole point of doing a film - to find the chemistry entertaining." Interestingly, Sid Has Also Shot A Few Raunchy Scenes With Jacqueline Speaking about the same, he said, ""In front of the camera, I don't hold back from doing any kind of activity." ‘I Would Do Anything That The Script Demands’ "Over the years, there has been a growth. I won't say, I'm completely okay with everything, but keeping the personal judgment aside, I would do anything that the script requires and the director wants me to do."

He had further added, "That's what we did for this film, too. When you see the film, you will feel the passion between the two characters and understand the reason behind the scene, too."