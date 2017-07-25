 »   »   » It's OFFICIAL! Arjun Kapoor- Parineeti Chopra Step Into Akshay-Katrina's Shoes For Namastey Canada

Recently, there were strong whispers about Arjun Kapoor replacing Akshay Kumar in Vipul Shah's Namastey England.
Well, as per the latest development, this piece of news has turned out to be true! Not just that, but the film has also got a new name. Scroll down to read all details about this film...
Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra Replace Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif
Vipul Shah confirmed to Bombay Times that the film has now been titled Namastey Canada and will star Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in leading roles.
Namastey Canada Is Not A Sequel To Namastey London
The filmmaker further clarified that Namastey Canada is not a sequel to Namastey London. He said that this film has a fresh plot and has no connection to Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer.
He said, "I want to set the record straight. 'Namastey Canada' is not a sequel to 'Namastey London'. I thank Akshay for standing by me and being graceful about sharing the title with me. I'm also happy that Arjun and Parineeti agreed to join me on this journey. I hope this film becomes one of their best outings together."
Arjun-Parineeti Score A Hattrick
After making their Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade, Arjun and Parineeti recently signed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and now, Namastey Canada is their third film together.
Arjun Is Excited To Be A Part Of Namastey Canada
The leading tabloid quoted him as saying, "I'm excited to be a part of this project. After working with giants like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, he has chosen me. 'Namastey Canada' has heart and humour, making it a family entertainer."
