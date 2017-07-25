 »   »   » It's OFFICIAL! Arjun Kapoor- Parineeti Chopra Step Into Akshay-Katrina's Shoes For Namastey Canada

Namastey Canada Is Not A Sequel To Namastey London

The filmmaker further clarified that Namastey Canada is not a sequel to Namastey London. He said that this film has a fresh plot and has no connection to Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer.

He said, "I want to set the record straight. 'Namastey Canada' is not a sequel to 'Namastey London'. I thank Akshay for standing by me and being graceful about sharing the title with me. I'm also happy that Arjun and Parineeti agreed to join me on this journey. I hope this film becomes one of their best outings together."