 »   »   » Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Rohit Shetty's 'Young Actors Are Insecure' Comment!

Rohit Shetty once said in an interview to a leading daily that he has shelved the remake of Ram Lakhan as young stars don't want to work with each other because they are insecure.

Now Arjun Kapoor has reacted to his statement and here's what he told Bollywood Life, "Firstly, I wasn't offered Ram-Lakhan, so I can't comment on the insecurity part, but I do believe Rohit sir would have a fair point in his observation, (It) comes from the understanding (of) what he's been through.''

''So I respect his point of view because he's experienced that. I wasn't offered the film, I love Rohit Shetty as a director, I would love to work with him. I wouldn't bat an eyelid before working with him and he knows that, he's very aware of that.''

''To be honest, insecurity stems when you are not secure about your own role in a film. It depends where the actor is in that particular point in his life, whether insecurity stems in or doesn't stems in. If you are clear and excited about your role, insecurity will never stem in," he added.

"But ya it's not easy to set up films like that, it's not easy to pull off films like that. So, I guess fair point to him that he's coming out of experience and talking about what he's experienced in the last couple of years, may be trying to put it together. But I can say that, my reasons to not doing a two-hero film will never be just insecurity of the other guy,'' Arjun said.

