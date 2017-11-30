 »   »   » Arjun Kapoor: Ranveer Singh And I Have A BIG ISSUE Between Us; Ranbir Kapoor And I CAN’T BE Friends

Wondering what made Arjun Kapoor say such things about his close buddies, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh? Hold your horses before jumping onto any conclusions. All is well between the trio, except the fact Arjun is battling it out against Ranbir over Football!
Now, Arjun Kapoor, too, has become the co-owner of the Pune team in the football league. While, talking about it to DNA, he opened up about his love for the sport and why he has a big issue with Ranveer!
Of Course, He Said That In Jest
"This time when Mumbai plays Pune, Ranbir and I will be at war (laughs). Ranbir and I can't be friends for now, we are in for a war, something like a Battle Royale (laughs again)."
It's Arjun VS Ranbir
"All our friends will have to wear the Mumbai jersey in the first half and the Pune one for the second half. It's going to be a great game and I would rather have the game have the value, than Ranbir and me."
We're Totally Looking Forward To Their Friendly Banter
"We both are football fanatics and we love the sport and the fact that we own teams. But yes, I can assure you that the friendly banter is going to be there. There will be an edge to those games for sure."
Arjun's Take On Ranveer
"Ranveer and I have a big issue between us. We support two rival teams. Gunday mein hum same ladki se pyaar kar baithe the, personal life mein we are the same people and are passionate about similar things."
Arjun Further Adds..
"But the one big differentiating factor is he's Arsenal and I'm Chelsea. That divide will never be crossed (smiles), further added Arjun Kapoor.
Arjun's Love For Football
"When I was 15 years of age, I started following Chelsea and that's when I turned to football. That was mainly because I loved this player called Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink."
How Arjun Got Enamoured By Football...
"The internet was new to us and the matches were not on TV that often. It used to come once a week but I got very enamoured by football and I started taking interest in the sport. It's been 17-18 years since I have been a fan of that club, and football in India has grown so much in these years, in terms of telecast."
Arjun Is Elated To Be The Co-owner Of A Football Team
"I was a fan back then because I never played it as a kid and I wish I had. Even now, I enjoy playing whatever little I do. I am blessed to have this opportunity. Becoming a co-owner, I somewhere feel I'm living my childhood dream vicariously through this football club."