 »   »   » Did Arjun Rampal Really Misbehave With Fans Who Asked Him For a Selfie? Read Details

When a bunch of people walk up to an actor asking for a selfie, the actor in question might feel his or her privacy being invaded but he/she still smiles and either accepts it or straight away rejects it. The case against Arjun Rampal is very different.

A report revealed that Arjun Rampal misbehaved with his fans who asked him for a selfie and they even chased him from the restaurant to his house for his ill-treatment and demanded a selfie to be taken. However, Arjun revealed that this is indeed false and he would always allow fans to take a selfie with him. He opened up by quashing these unwanted rumours by saying,

"I don't understand from where these people cook up stories and who were these people I misbehaved with? Why would I fight with someone who is asking me for a selfie? I have always respected my fans and it's because of their love that I am here."

Well, now that the actor has cleared the air, we hope the rumourmongers will let this go and let the actor breathe. Arjun Rampal is not a man who would shoo away his fans, let alone mistreat them, that's a far off question altogether.

