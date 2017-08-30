 »   »   » Arjun Rampal Talks About How 'Rock On' Changed His Life For Good!

The year 2008 saw an unusual film like 'Rock On' hit the theatres and it was India's first ever movie dedicated to rock music and the struggles Indian rock musicians face by the onslaught of the Bollywood music industry dominating the country. The film starred Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Purab Kohli, Luke Kenny and Prachi Desai.

Close to 9 years later, Arjun Rampal opened up by saying Rock On changed his life for good and instilled a sense of confidence in him. He said, "The film gave me confidence and instilled a lot of faith in me about my abilities. I could identify with that character and as an artist, I feel it's one of the nicest ones that I've ever essayed."

He further revealed that his confidence was reflected in his other movies that followed, "This conviction was later reflected in characters that I played in films that followed, such as Om Shanti Om, Rajneeti, D-Day and even Last Lear. When I look back at these films, I feel satisfied and complete."

Arjun Rampal also won the National Award for portraying the character of Joe, the lead guitarist in Rock On. He revealed, "It was really strange. I was sitting on the terrace and sipping coffee, when I got a message from a friend saying, 'Congrats, you have won national award.'I replied, 'Don't be funny.' He wrote back, 'Idiot, you've won the award; it's on TV.' I still felt that he was goofing around. I put my TV on, saw my name on the ticker, and was like 'Oh God'".

