 »   »   » Arshad Warsi On Mediocrity In Bollywood: The Fear Of Failure Is What Makes Us Stick To It

Actor Arshad Warsi believes artistes often steer clear of trying their hand at something new because they are scared of failure.

The 49-year-old actor, on his part, has never had any problem in doing a certain type of role as long as the story is entertaining.

"I think the fear of failure is what makes us stick to mediocrity. That's sad. Fortunately, I don't have a problem in doing any kind of films - be it serious one or a comedy. From a weird character like Babban in Ishqiya or SSP Ajay Kumar from Seher - it's quite varied.

"There are Golmaals and Dhamaals too. So, it doesn't matter to me. I just do a story if I feel, it will be fun to do and watch. I have never bothered about sticking to an image or breaking out of a mould."

The actor will next be seen reprising his role in the Rohit Shetty-directed film, "Golmaal Again", which releases this Diwali. The film is currently being shot at Ramoji Film City here.

Inputs: PTI