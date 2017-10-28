 »   »   » Aryan Khan Poses With A HOT Mystery Woman In Red Dress! Who Is She?

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan has been attracting a lot of ladies towards him and the young lad was seen posing with a hot mystery woman sporting a red dress and we all wonder who she is!
Aryan is in the United States for his studies and we assume she might be his schoolmate or a close friend or someone special. We never know! Also, check out the pictures below...
Aryan Khan & Mystery Woman
Aryan Khan and the gorgeous mystery girl look so good with each other, right?
Story first published: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 13:24 [IST]
