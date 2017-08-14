 »   »   » BAD LUCK HITS SAAHO! As Prabhas DITCHES Anushka Shetty, Upset Fans REJECT Shraddha Kapoor!

While on one side, the Prabhas starrer is in tremendous buzz, the same movie is also grabbing the headlines owing to its female lead cast. From Katrina Kaif to Anushka Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor, many names were in the pipeline.

According to the latest reports, Prabhas' fans are not much happy about his pairing with Shraddha Kapoor. Interestingly, we also hear that Prabhas was keen to rope in a Bollywood actress owing to a surprising reason!



Prabhas Affair With B-town We all know that Prabhas has put his Bollywood debut plan on hold for now. But we gotta tell you that his love affair with B-town has already started. Here's how..

Was It All Planned? If you have noticed, for Saaho, Prabhas has already roped in a Bollywood villain - Neil Nitin Mukesh. Next, he got the popular Bollywood music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy on board to compose music for the film.

Here's Why He Wanted Shraddha While there is no confirmation about the leading actress as yet, rumours are rife that Saaho will see him romancing Shraddha Kapoor.

Is It Prabhas' Calculated Move? Talking about Prabhas' new interest to rope in Bollywood celebs in his film, an industry source told an entertainment portal, "This may be a calculated move."

Prabhas Wants A Pan-Indian Appeal "Getting popular names and faces from Bollywood to work in his projects will give the films a pan India appeal," said the source.

Prabhas' Plan Before A Proper Debut In Bollywood The source further added, "This will help him understand and gauge the potential for his films in the Hindi film market before making a full-fledged entry in Bollywood."

We Gotta Wait & Watch Now, coming back to Prabhas & Shraddha, only time will tell whether Prabhas and Shraddha's on-screen chemistry will do wonders or not.



What's your opinion on this pair, folks? Please mention your valuable thought in our comment section.