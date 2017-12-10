 »   »   » Here's What Astrologers Have To Say About Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Future After Their Wedding!

Astrologer Malav Bhatt predicted that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a great future after their marriage as it will bring more success and happiness. However, he warned that it won't be all rosy as there are many thorns on the way and it can be avoided if they live life with a clear and thoughtful way.

As per Malav Bhatt, there might be emotional conflicts erupting between Anushka and Virat and that'll cause mental disturbances between the two. He states that planets will play a very important role in the success of marriage and the next 2 years are crucial for their married life.