 »   »   » Here's What Astrologers Have To Say About Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Future After Their Wedding!

Astrologer Malav Bhatt predicted that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will have a great future after their marriage as it will bring more success and happiness. However, he warned that it won't be all rosy as there are many thorns on the way and it can be avoided if they live life with a clear and thoughtful way.
As per Malav Bhatt, there might be emotional conflicts erupting between Anushka and Virat and that'll cause mental disturbances between the two. He states that planets will play a very important role in the success of marriage and the next 2 years are crucial for their married life.
Astrologer Malav Bhatt
Astrologer Malav Bhatt says its important for Anushka and Virat to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives.
Professional Vs Personal Life
If their personal and professional life is not taken care of, it might cause unwanted disputes and the two will live in disharmony.
Individual Paths
He also revealed that the couple must not choose individualistic paths as that'll be a damaging impact on their marriage.
Positivity
In order to avoid such troubles, Malav Bhatt says Anushka and Virat must always be there for each other as that'll bring out positive vibes between the two and will in return lead a happy life.