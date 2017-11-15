 »   »   » ATTENTION PLEASE! First Look Of Sonam Kapoor & Radhika Apte From Akshay Kumar's Padman Is Here

Akshay Kumar shares Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte's look from Padman | FilmiBeat

Akshay Kumar is teaming up with R. Balki for the first time for Padman. The film is already in a lot of news for its intriguing subject.

After revealing the first look poster, this afternoon Akshay took to Twitter to unveil his co-stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor's first look from the film. Have a look at it here...

Simple Yet Elegant Radhika Apte who plays Akshay's on-screen wife is seen here sporting a simple look wearing a a saree with plaited hair and a small bindi. The duo are posing for a picture with Radhika holding what looks like a sanitary pad with three flowers on it.





Radhika Plays A Crucial Role The actress earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "Akshay's is the main part, but I play his wife and that's a crucial role. In certain films it's not about the length of the role but what your part adds to it.There's a lot of meat in this character and I'm excited."





All Smiles On the other hand, in the above photo, one can see Akshay and Sonam Kapoor sharing a bullock cart ride. The latter is seen donning a kurta with thick-framed glasses.





Is She Playing A Tabla Player? Reportedly, Sonam will be seen as a tabla player in the movie and been practising for two months under the guidance of 28-year-old tabla player and percussionist Mukta Madan Raste.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar This Akshay Kumar starrer is slated to release on 25th January 2018.

Concept Padman is a true story of real life (super) hero Arunachalam Muruganantham, a school drop-out from Coimbatore who made it his life's mission to provide low-cost sanitary napkins to poor women across rural India.

A Fictionalized Version The real life Padman Arunachalam Muruganantham had revealed that Akshay's film is a fictionalized biopic. He was quoted as saying, "They have taken the core of my story and set it in fiction, taking many instances and references from my experiences. It is not a quintessential biography, like Gandhi."



On the topic of menstruation, earlier Akshay had told a daily, "If you change nothing, nothing will change. It's not about being bold, but about breaking taboos that hold us back. I have lived with women all my life, yet I have learnt more about the topic while making this film than ever before. I do not mind who I offend or whose stomach I turn by being bold, this is not the Stone Age; menstruating is natural."