 »   »   » AWW! Don't Miss These Inside Pics From Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony

It's finally happened! After months of speculations and rumours, one of the most happening couples of the town- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally tied the knot this morning in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy.

Few hours back, the duo took to their Twitter to share a picture from their D-day along with an official announcement. Meanwhile, we came across a few pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Have a look at them here...

Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali The couple is seen here flaunting some beautiful mehendi pattern on their palms. Suno Naa Anushka! We wonder what's Virat whispering into his lady love's ears! Ahem, ahem... Posers The lovebirds pose for a picture with their near and dear ones! One More Click The smile on Virat and Anushka's face says it all. Virat's Haldi Ceremony 'Dulha' Virat gears up to look his glowing best on his D-day!

Check out a video here...

