 »   »   » AWW! Don't Miss These Inside Pics From Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Haldi & Mehendi Ceremony

It's finally happened! After months of speculations and rumours, one of the most happening couples of the town- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma finally tied the knot this morning in a hush-hush ceremony in Italy.
Few hours back, the duo took to their Twitter to share a picture from their D-day along with an official announcement. Meanwhile, we came across a few pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Have a look at them here...
Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali
The couple is seen here flaunting some beautiful mehendi pattern on their palms.
