 »   »   » Ayushmann Khurrana: I Knew Rajkummar Rao Will Get All The Good Reviews For Bareily Ki Barfi

Ayushmann Khurrana says an actor can be a part of a two-hero film if the script is good and doesn't see any problem in that.

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty had reportedly said his Ram Lakhan remake fell through because the male actors were insecure about working together. In his latest, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Ayushmann is sharing screen with Rajkummar Rao for the first time on screen.

Ayushmann On Doing Two-Hero Film Ayushmann says, "I've never done a two-hero film and its okay to do it. In Vicky Donor, Anu Kapoor, I thought, had a more author-backed role than me. But he wasn't my contemporary, Rajkummar is. But if the script is good, then why not. Once in a while, it's good to do a two hero film." Ayushmann Reveals He Has Only Suggested Rao's Name For BKB "I love him (Rajkummar) as a person and an actor. I was the one who suggested his name for the character. His role is more author-backed than mine. I knew he will get all the good reviews for acting in the film." "I won't be surprised if they say ‘he stole the show' because his role is like that, transition from a meek to an aggressive guy. I trigger that change but he is doing it," added the 32-year-old actor. I Look Upto Rajkummar: Ayushmann "We are similar in a way but the kind of films we've done are slightly different. He has done mostly alternate cinema, I've done a mix of both. My films are somewhere in between good commercial success and are also content-based. I've always looked up to Rajkummar because he is so versatile. How Sweet Is That! "He changes so much in every film, which isn't easy. He has brought this film (Bareilly Ki Barfi) to another level. Selfishly, I feel you should have great actors as eventually, if a film succeeds, everyone wins."

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi released last Friday. The rom-com also stars Kriti Sanon.

Credits: PTI