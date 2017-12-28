 »   »   » B-Town Beauties On A Break This New Year

It's that time of the year when we all want to let our hair down and bring in the new year with utmost ease & fun. Everyone in B-Town is ready to welcome 2018 with open arms. Parties, vacations and stay-at-home celebrations are all in the works.

With that festive spirit, the B-Town beauties are all set in to indulge in a holiday mood. Let's have a look at what our girls are up to.

Alia Bhatt

Alia has left for a holiday with her girl gang to Bali. Alia who's best friend is getting hitched cannot contain her excitement for her fun girls trip. The actress will resume Brahmastra once back from her holiday.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha who's just back from her Saaho schedule will have a rather quiet new year. Shraddha plans to spend her new years eve doing something she loves the most. Yes! Shraddha would be celebrating new year reading her recent pick Mindfulness and The God of small things.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti who was shooting for Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar in the chilled Pithoragarh will be back in town to bring in the new year with her near and dear ones in Mumbai.

It's good to see these girls take some time off work and celebrate the new year like any of us.