 »   »   » Baadshaho Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho is a thriller set in the emergency era of 1975-1977. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.

The movie, which has hit the screens today (1st Sept) is directed and co-produced by Milan Luthria. But is it worth your moolah? Find out by reading our live audience review from the first day first show of the movie.



Kamal Daiya‏ @kamaldaiya66 Done with #Baadshaho Action looks so commendable

Entertainment is more than 100 % @milanluthria gives us feel of kache dhaage too.

Baadshaho Movie Review: Great Love Story with Action Packed performances | FilmiBeat Ashish Bhutra‏ @ashishbhutra71 #Baadshaho is purely entertaining. Great combo of action Romance and Drama. Performances are brilliant 4*to this one

Omais Shariff‏ @omaisshariff Just watched #Baadshaho in #Qatar Good Masala Entertainer. Action Packed. @ajaydevgn @emraanhashmi @VidyutJammwal @milanluthria @Baadshaho

P. Khatri‏ @PKhatri6 #Baadshaho Nice movie 3*** @ajaydevgn @emraanhashmi still the show with dialogue #BestScript #FinelyCrafted .. Must watch

prabhakar kumar‏ @impsingh 1st review of #Baadshaho from UAE It is mind blowing superb 4.5* out of 5. @ajaydevgn rock.U @milanluthria made @Baadshaho old with gold.👍

Prince Prithvi‏ @PrincePrithvi Badhiya 1st half #Baadshaho

Mr h@ЯЯY.‏ @harrysi16836511 #Baadshaho is must watch movie...4.5*/5

KRK‏ @kamaalrkhan I am 100% all alone in theatre to watch #Baadshaho means film can get Only 30-40% opening in India n day1 can be 10Cr! I can be wrong also.

Nishu‏ @Nisnord #Baadshaho ke liye @ajaydevgn Sir Ko NATIONAL AWARD Milna chahiye woh sach me "Bhawani singh lag rhe the"

Meanwhile... In a recent interview to a daily, Ajay, who will be seen playing a gangster called Bhawani in Baadshaho, dismissed the reports of his badass character bearing similarity to his role in Kachche Dhaage.



The actor added, "Every character is different and the way Milan Luthria has written up the character for me, it has got lot of layers. It's a grey shade character. And I enjoyed doing it. The whole character is completely different from my role in Kachche Dhaage. I like a lot of grey shades roles with of layers as it helps one to perform better.''



On a similar note, Baadshaho marks the fourth collaboration of Ajay and Milan.



