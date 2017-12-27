 »   »   » Baahubali Prabhas: The Young Successor To Rajinikanth!

The fan frenzy and mass hysteria garnered by Prabhas is a phenomenon, which was earlier witnessed only for Rajinikanth fans. The tremendous fan following and box office appeal of Prabhas is something which is incredible. We can easily proclaim him as a young successor to Superstar Rajinikanth.

Prabhas rose to massive pan India fame after 'Baahubali: The Beginning' and later after 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' the talented actor became a megastar after the enormous success of his film.

Prabhas starrer 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' raked in a whopping 121 crores on its opening day and collected more than 1700 crores at the box office, a feat achieved by no one before, thus setting a trailblazing record.

The Superstar has a humongous fan following in the northern belt of the country too and people idolize Prabhas just like Rajinikanth.

Trade Expert Amul Mohan shares,"While most southern stars are hardly known outside their home state, Rajnikanth, for decades, has been the undisputed superstar who became a national phenomenon. Interestingly, 2017 has given us complete clarity on who we can look at to be a successor to Rajinikanth in the near future."

"While Rajinikanth still rules, the first name that comes to mind who is a strong contender to claim this title because of his nation-wide appeal is Baahubali star, Prabhas. The kind of superstardom he has earned across India and even overseas with just one franchise is unimaginable."

Prabhas has a huge social media fan following and his fans have him trending always. After being proclaimed as one of the biggest stars of India of this generation. Prabhas is known to be an extremely shy person in real life and maintains a low profile.

Prabhas is very close to his childhood friends and is still in contact with all his friends. Such characteristics of Prabhas surely makes him akin to Superstar Rajinikanth