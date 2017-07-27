 »   »   » Baat Ban Jaaye Song: Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez Are Chilling On The Beach LIKE A BOSS!

What's some beach party without some 'naach-gaana'? And that's exactly what Sidharth Malhotra and his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez are up to in this song from their upcoming movie 'A Gentleman'.

Titled Baat Ban Jaaye, the peppy song is lively, colorful and filled with groovy beats. Believe us, you won't be able to stop yourself from putting on your dancing shoes and shaking your booty.



Jacqueline who is known to be a fabulous dancer looks drop dead gorgeous in every frame and gets to showcase some sizzling dance moves. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra looks every bit of a lady killer.



Check out the song here...



A Gentleman - Sundar, Susheel, Risky is the story of a sundar & susheel Gaurav content with his 'same shit different day' routine and dreaming about settling down with the girl of his dreams, Kavya and having his 'happily ever after.' Kavya on the other hand prefers someone more risky and adventurous - perhaps someone more like Rishi!



When a case of mistaken identity rocks Gaurav's life, he stands to lose everything he has worked so hard for! What follows next is a roller-coaster ride, complete with action, romance & laughter, taking the viewers on an unpredictable and hilarious, thrill ride.



Directed by Raj-DK, the film is slated to release on 25th August.