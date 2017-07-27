 »   »   » Miami Beach Fun! Jacqueline Fernandez Shares A Snippet Of 'Baat Ban Jaye' From A Gentleman!

Who doesn't like to hit the beach and soak in the sun? And if the beach is Miami, then there's nothing like it! Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a snippet from the song 'Baat Ban Jaye' from her upcoming film A Gentleman and it looks so bright, calm and cool. The song will be out tomorrow and we just can't wait to see how awesome it would be.

Check out the snippet below! It's Miami at it's best.



The song 'Baat Ban Jaye' is a remix version of the superhit song 'Aap Jaisa Koi' from the movie Qurbani which released in 1980 and was sung by Nazia Hassan. The old version was shot in a club and the new version will be on the beaches of Miami.



A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2017.



Jacqueline Fernandez shares $exy POLE WORKOUT video on World Health's Day | FilmiBeat

Also Read: