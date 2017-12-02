 »   »   » Badhaai Ho! 'Dangal' Actress Sanya Malhotra To Romance Ayushmann Khurrana

A few months ago, we had told you that Sanya Malhotra has signed a film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Well, now we have it that the 'Dangal' actress has bagged her third film too!

Sanya will be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Amit Sharma's 'Badhaai Ho'.



Confirming the news, she said, "I am excited to start work on Badhaai Ho soon. I remember laughing through the first narration of the script and had instantly decided that I had to be a part of this film. It's a funny and quirky story in which I play a bubbly girl who is Ayushmann's colleague".



Amit Sharma who has helmed over 1000 ad films including the one on Google Reunion, and a short film for Kashmir tourism will be directing the quirky comic entertainer.



Sanya Malhotra who turned choreographer for Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar will be seen on the silver screen for the first time post Dangal. She is excited about the same and shares, "I am really happy to be an actor first. Whenever anything interesting comes up, I want to try it out and play parts that excite me creatively,". She fiurther added, "It won't be anything rigorous, like Dangal. Thankfully, I am not wrestling in this one."



The Dangal actress who shared screen space with Ayushmann's brother Aparakshit Khurrana in her debut film talked about her equation with the actor saying, "Aparshakti is like a brother to me. I am really looking forward to work with Ayushmann," she says, adding that she has previously worked with Ayush in an ad film. "But I was in the background in that one".



Badhaai Ho is all set to go on floors in January end with a three-month schedule. The actress who hails from Delhi expressed her thoughts on the same saying, "I have been living in Mumbai for a while now so I am not aware of the new hangout places in Delhi but I will take them home. I would take people home while shooting for Dangal for chhole bhature binges."



Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Priti Shahani under the banner of Junglee Pictures, 'Badhaai Ho' will be directed by Amit Sharma and is all set to go on floors in January end.