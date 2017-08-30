 »   »   » SHOCKING! Aishawarya Rai Bachchan Has Gone BALD; DONATED Her Hair At A Temple? Truth Is...

A shocking picture of bald Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going viral on the Internet these days. The picture also has a message with it which says that the actress has donated her hair at a temple in Tirumala.

The message also states that Aishwarya donated her beauty to the God and that makes her even more attractive. Check out the picture below.

Bald Aishwarya Many people were shocked after seeing these bald pictures of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here Is The Truth The above picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is morphed. This is the original picture of Aishwarya, which was clicked at a temple. This Isn't The First Time Well, this is not the first time that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become the victim of some fake story. When Her Suicide News Went Viral A few months ago, a news about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's suicide left everyone shocked. Growing Tension In The Bachchan Household Was The Reason The news claimed that she committed suicide owing to growing tensions in the Bachchan household over her bold performance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She Was Tired Of Her Daily Tiff With The Family ''As per a daily, the rumours also suggested that the actress was tired of her daily tiff with family over the film and the hot photo-shoot for the movie." Aish Took High Dose Of Tranquilizers The fake news also suggested, ''Aishwarya finally ended up taking a high dose of tranquilizers at her residence.'' She Was Declared Dead At The Hospital ''Post which a doctor was summoned and the actress was shifted to a hospital where she was declared dead.'' Fake Quote By The Doctor ''It also included the fake quote by the physician who attended Aishwarya.'' He Claimed That Aishwarya's Last Words Were.. The fake doctor claimed that her last words were, "Let me die, it is better to die than living such pathetic life." The Fake News Was Spread By... ''The news of Aishwarya's suicide was a hoax and was spread by a Pakistani website called Outlook Pakistan.''

