 »   »   » Barack Obama Once Holidayed At The Same Countryside Resort In Which Anushka & Virat Married!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a happily married couple now! They tied the knot in an extravagant countryside 5-star-facility in Tuscany, Italy. Also, the former US President Barack Obama holidayed at the same resort along with his wife Michelle Obama in May 2017 and seven months later Anushka and Virat officially became a couple at the same venue.
The countryside resort 'Borgo Finocchieto' is owned by John Phillips, a former US ambassador to Rome appointed by the Obama administration. The former President arrived in a military jet escorted by the Italian air force and security was beefed up all throughout the village and human movement in and around the resort was banned. Even Virat and Anushka enjoyed the same amount of security at their wedding at the Borgo Finocchieto.
Borgo Finocchieto
Heavy Security
No Hunting
The local authorities also banned hunting of boar and wild animals all through out the village as the authorities didn't want to risk a bullet hitting the resort by mistake and cause panic.
Security All Around
Also, the authorities deployed forces for five kilometres or three miles radius of the estate. The Italian military jet stationed outside the venue as well.
Same Amount Of Security
John Phillips
The 5-star-facility is owned by John Phillips, a former US ambassador to Rome, and a Obama appointee.
Great Idea
John Phillips bought the entire hamlet and turned it into a luxury resort called Borgo Finocchieto.
Amazing Amenities
The resort include a 60ft-long oval swimming pool, a library, tennis court, wine-tasting room, cellar and even a basketball court.