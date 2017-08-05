 »   »   » Bareilly Ki Barfi Is A Sweet, Quirky Film: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

The makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi are receiving immense love from the audience for the film. Overwhelmed by the response the makers distributed sweets to mark the positive reception of their second song 'Nazm Nazm'.

Touted as the sweetest song of the season, Nazm Nazm exhibits the sweet chemistry shared by Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.



In sync with the title 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and the essence of their latest song, the team distributed Barfis to their near and dear ones. With every content coming out the makers are adopting a unique promotional strategy and are distributing sweet boxes as a celebration.



Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares, "For a sweet quirky film like Bareilly Ki Barfi, it was a perfect gift for the season and as Indians, any good start is celebrated with sweets".



Earlier, Bareilly Ki Barfi makers had celebrated the trailer's success by treating everyone with barfis . The sweet response to their latest song has also left the film team celebrating with barfis in abundance.



The film is garnering a tremendous response from across quarters ever since the trailer has been released.



Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon along side Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. This is Ashiwny Iyer Tiwari's second film as a director and the film has created a lot of right noise and her direction has been praised by everyone.



The slice of life film presents a quirky love triangle wherein Bitti aka Kriti is in the search for her groom, while Chirag aka Ayushmann and Pritam aka Rajkummar

are seen competing for her love.



Written by Dangal's writer director Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain, the rom-com is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.