 »   »   » BBC Apologises Post Goofing Up On Shashi Kapoor's Death News!

Britain's public broadcaster BBC goofed up while showing a report on the death of Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor but later apologised for its mistake.

On Monday evening's News at Ten, two video clips were played as presenter Huw Edwards announced the Indian actor had died aged 79.

But neither of the men shown were Kapoor - one was his nephew Rishi and the other was actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The programme's editor Paul Royall apologised on Twitter for the mistake shortly after the bulletin aired.

"#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset," he tweeted.

"BBC News at Ten is very sorry the wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor," the BBC said in a statement.

"The piece did not meet its usual standards and the programme has apologised for any upset.

Credits: PTI