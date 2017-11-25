 »   »   » BEING FRANK! Here's How Rani Mukherji Reacted When Asked About Padmavati Controversy

Rani Mukherji is known for not mincing her words when it comes to voicing her opinion on any topic. As expected, at a recent event the actress was thrown a question regarding the current hot topic of discussion- the Padmavati controversy.

After several B-town celebs extended their support to condemn the verbal attacks on the Padmavati cast, Rani too was asked to comment on the same given that she has worked with Bhansali in 'Black'.



The actress told the media, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't need a Rani Mukerji to back him on a platform like this. Sanjay truly believes how much I love him and how I stand by him."



Even Sharad Kelkar who has earlier worked with SLB in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela' too condemned the attacks and told Bollywoodlife, "There has to be a way to protest. What is happening right now is wrong. I feel that people should watch the film and then pass judgement. You can't bully someone without watching a film and threaten him and his cast. Also, we have the Censor Board and if at all there is something that is sensitive to the subject, which might be a cause of concern to a certain community, I am sure they will remove those scenes."



Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding the film is getting uglier day by day. It recently took a gruesome form when a dead body was found in Nahargarh Fort with a chilling message that read: We don't burn effigies, we kill."