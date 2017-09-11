 »   »   » PIC TALK: Beware Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Competitor Rani Mukerji Is Giving You A TOUGH COMPETITION!

There's no denying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been always the 'talk of the town', especially when it comes to beauty. You have to agree with us, if we say the lady is ageing in reverse.

Recently, her co-star, Anil Kapoor's first look from Fanney Khan was revealed and fans were desperate to have their hands on the first look of Mrs Bachchan, as well. Well, that didn't happen.

Interestingly, we got our hands on the latest picture of Rani Mukerji's from the publicity shoot of her upcoming film, Hichki and fans can't stop comparing her with her contemporary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.