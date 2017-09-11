 »   »   » PIC TALK: Beware Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Competitor Rani Mukerji Is Giving You A TOUGH COMPETITION!

There's no denying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been always the 'talk of the town', especially when it comes to beauty. You have to agree with us, if we say the lady is ageing in reverse.
Recently, her co-star, Anil Kapoor's first look from Fanney Khan was revealed and fans were desperate to have their hands on the first look of Mrs Bachchan, as well. Well, that didn't happen.
Interestingly, we got our hands on the latest picture of Rani Mukerji's from the publicity shoot of her upcoming film, Hichki and fans can't stop comparing her with her contemporary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Pic Courtesy: Avinash Gowariker
This latest picture of Rani Mukerji is intense enough to make her fans go crazy and impatient as well, for her upcoming film.
But, Comparisons Are Bound To Happen
Also, chances are very high that both Rani & Aishwarya Rai will be compared on the basis of their performance and box office collection of their upcoming films i.e., Hichki & Fanney Khan respectively.
Both Films Revolve Around Sensitive Topics
Interestingly, the content of both films will be strong and will deal with sensitive topics. If Aishwarya Rai's Fanney Khan deals with body shaming, then Rani's Hichki revolves around a woman born with a speaking disability.
Rani On Hichki
In an interview with a daily when Rani was asked about Hichki, she had said, "I was looking for a script that would challenge and excite me, and Hichki came my way."
"Each one of us has a weakness that pulls us back, it could be a disability or any condition but if we just look at it as simply a hiccup, we can emerge as a winner. It won't come in the way of achieving your dreams. Hichki is built on this positive premise and I have decided to take it up."
Here’s Why Aishwarya Rai Gave Her Nod To Fanney Khan
Says a source close to the project, "Stop body shaming and be yourself - is the strong message that Fanney Khan wants to give out. Aishwarya has undergone that post her pregnancy after she gave birth to Aaradhya and it's something she feels strongly about."
Aishwarya Believes In The Message That Fanney Khan Will Convey To The Viewers..
The source had further added, "She feels everybody is special and unique and possesses distinct talents and body shaming is terrible as the target gets humiliated and depressed. Normally the actress takes a couple of months to finalize a script but this time when Atul approached her, Aishwarya read the script, heard the first narration and signed on the dotted line in two weeks."
"She was always the first choice for the team and is extremely excited about the film and the message it spreads."
The Plot Of Fanney Khan
As per the source, "The story revolves around a fat girl who is Anil Kapoor's daughter, who is obsessed about losing weight. Aishwarya plays a singer dive like Madonna and Beyonce and the girl meets her and inspired by Ash who tells her she shouldn't worry about her weight but just be herself. Aishwarya becomes this young girl's inspiration and helps her to develop her true potential and shine."