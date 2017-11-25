 »   »   » BFF GOALS! These Pics Of Deepika Padukone With Her Childhood Bestie Are Just Too 'Aww'dorable

Deepika Padukone TROLLED for sharing Picture with childhood friend Aditya Narayan| FilmiBeat

Despite all her stardom and busy schedule, Deepika Padukone still makes it a point to keep in touch with her close pals.

She strikes a perfect balance between work and catching up with her friends. Recently, Deepika shared few pictures with her childhood friend Aditya Narayan and oh boy, they are too cute to handle. Have a look at them here...

We Are All Hearts Over This Picture Guys, just look at Deepika! Isn't she totally nailing it with her super cute expressions? Back then too, Deepika's cute dimpled smile was as attractive as it is up.

Then, Now & Forever Their friendship stood through all thick and thin times and look at them now! The 'Padmavati' actress looks stunning in that red saree.

Deepika Is Always There For Her Friends Last year, Deepika had flown off to Sri Lanka to be the bridesmaid for another childhood bestie Srila Rao's wedding. And of course, she had her boyfriend Ranveer Singh very much by her side.

And She Solely Misses This Buddy! It's none other than Shahrukh Khan. During the promotions of Tamasha, the actress had said, "Aaaa! I missed him so much... Throughout the promotions, I kept hoping that we would cross paths, be in the same city at the same time. We have had such wonderful memories together and done such beautiful work together. Even when it comes to the promotion of a film, he's so generous. When you are promoting a film with SRK, it feels wonderful. You don't feel as if you are working with him because he makes it so warm..."

Can You Believe This? Contrary to her 'happy-go-lucky' nature which we see during the promotional stints, Deepika reveals that she is quite boring in real life.

The Other Side Of Deepika Padukone In one of her earlier interviews with DNA, the actress had revealed, "Yes, I can, on one hand, be something completely different on the other. I can oscillate between being very quiet to being funny or chatty. I need to be comfortable to open up like that. The fun side of me comes out more around people who have known me over the years. You probably saw that with me with Ranbir (Kapoor) and Imtiaz or Ranveer (Singh) where there's a lot of comfort. With them you will get to see a different side of me.



On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.