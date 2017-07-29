 »   »   » Bhoomi First Poster: Sanjay Dutt's Angry Stare Has A Story To Tell!

After the teaser poster created a storm, today the makers of Bhoomi released the main poster on Sanjay Dutt's 58th birthday and boy, it's raised our curiosity levels soaring high.

The poster which has an intense looking Sanjay almost glaring with eyes full of anger and his hair and face covered with mud has got everyone talking about the film. Have a look at it here...



Director Omung Kumar says, "When the teaser poster came, I had said that people will want to know more & more and this poster is testimony to Sanjay's amazing way of transforming and portraying different characters & intensity."



Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "This poster is just a slice of the magic of Sanjay Dutt and the intensity of his role in Bhoomi."



Producer Sandeep Singh further says, "Bhoomi is vintage Baba. I think his fans have been waiting too long for him and I am quite confident that they won't be disappointed."



'Bhoomi' is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. The film has been majorly shot in Agra.



Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, 'Bhoomi' releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.