 »   »   » Bhoomi New Poster: Sanjay Dutt Is Set To Protect 'Daughter' Aditi Rao Hydari From The Big Bad World!

Here's some treat for all Sanjay Dutt! When the makers of his upcoming film Bhoomi released the first poster of an intense looking Dutt staring at the audience, it garnered a lot of curiosity and kept us guessing about the plot.

Today, they dropped the second poster of the film and it is as gripping as the previous look. This one will tug your heartstrings and features a poignant Sanjay holding Aditi in a protective hug.



Have a look at it here...



Director Omung Kumar says, 'Sanjay and Aditi complement each other in their roles as father and daughter and that bond is quite evident from the poster."



Aditi Rao Hydari ESCAPES fire ACCIDENT on the sets of Bhoomi | FilmiBeat

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, "Bhoomi is a story about a father daughter relationship and this poster speaks volumes about the film and their relationship. Sanjay Dutt and Aditi have portrayed their characters so well which is evident in this poster look as well."

Producer Sandeep Singh feels the casting could not have been better. He adds, "I don't think there could've been anybody better than Sanjay Dutt & Aditi Rao Hydari to play these roles. This image in the poster is Bhoomi the film."



'Bhoomi' is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, the film is slated to release on 22nd September, 2017.



Meanwhile the trailer will be releasing online tomorrow.



Stay tuned for more interesting updates.