 »   »   » Bhoomi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt Returns With A Heart-wrenching 'Father Daughter' Revenge Drama!

Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang in his upcoming film Bhoomi as the trailer is power packed and filled with lots of action, love and heart-wrenching scenes between a father and daughter and this revenge drama has won the hearts of people. The trailer is one of a kind and at the end, you'll realise it truly has a powerful and strong message.

Check out the trailer of Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi below...



Also, during the press conference of the trailer release, Aditi Rao Hydari revealed that she was indeed nervous to work with a star like him, but his hug calmed her down and that gave her confidence. She said, "I was a little nervous on the first day but Sanjay sir gave me a big hug, that broke the ice and calmed me down."



Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer Bhoomi is all set to hit the theatres on September 22, 2017. The film is directed by Omung Kumar.