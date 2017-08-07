 »   »   » Bikini Babe Bruna Abdullah's Latest Pictures Are HOT AF! View Here

Bruna Abdullah is enjoying her life on the beaches of Brazil and the Mastizaade actress has been posting several pictures and clips of herself soaking in the sun with her near and dear ones and all the images look like 'She's the jolly good fellow'. Surely, nothing is more relaxing that hitting the beach and Bruna does it regularly.
Check out Bruna Abdullah's latest pictures from the beach below!
Bikini Babe
Bruna Abdullah always carries a selfie stick wherever she goes. She puts it to good use!
Beaches Of Brazil
She has visited almost all the beaches in Brazil with her near and dear ones.
Lucky Girl
She's so lucky that she gets to visit the beaches almost every week.
Hot Girls
Her friends are as hot as her. Isn't it, folks?
Freedom
This picture surely speaks a thousand words of freedom!
Beach Fun
Bruna Abdullah is seen enjoying her time with friends at the beach.
The Long Walk
She also loves to walk down the lane which eventually leads to the beach.
The Amazing Bruna
Bruna Abdullah looks so amazing in all of her pictures.
Just Wow!
Who can forget this famous picture of her in a floral bikini?
Bruna
We can't wait to see her in Bollywood again!
Mastizaade
She was last seen in the film Mastizaade which released in 2016.
Story first published: Monday, August 7, 2017, 15:41 [IST]
Please Wait while comments are loading...