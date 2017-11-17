 »   »   » Bikini Beauty! Riya Sen Shares A Throwback Picture! Must See

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The hot and sizzling Riya Sen shared a throwback picture on Instagram sporting a white bikini with a huge laugh on her face and it looks like she's missing the beach! She captioned the image as, "It's children's day and I want to swim all day! Head to my bio to get my look!"
Check out the bikini pictures of Riya Sen below...
Young & Beautiful
It's actually very hard to believe that she's a married woman as she still looks so young.
Evergreen Beauty
It looks like Riya Sen isn't ageing at all as she's remained the same in all these years.
