 »   »   » Bikini Beauty! Riya Sen Shares A Throwback Picture! Must See

Bikini Beauty! Riya Sen Shares A Throwback Picture! Must See

Posted By:
The hot and sizzling Riya Sen shared a throwback picture on Instagram sporting a white bikini with a huge laugh on her face and it looks like she's missing the beach! She captioned the image as, "It's children's day and I want to swim all day! Head to my bio to get my look!"

Check out the bikini pictures of Riya Sen below...

Riya Sen

Riya Sen looks so damn beautiful in this picture, right?

Young & Beautiful

It's actually very hard to believe that she's a married woman as she still looks so young.

Go Goa

She was in Goa a few months ago and we guess that she's missing it badly.

Too Hot

Almost all her pictures look so hot and beautiful at the same time.

Married Life

She married the love of her life Shivam Tewari in August 2017.

Lovey-dovey

She had posted a few lovey-dovey pictures with her husband on Instagram.

Stunner

Be it posing for the cameras or just gazing at the wall, she's a stunner in all of it!

Evergreen Beauty

It looks like Riya Sen isn't ageing at all as she's remained the same in all these years.

Twenties Beauty

We're sure even after a decade she'll still like she's in her twenties.

Gorgeous Riya

Her one look can make anyone go weak in the knees, folks!

Riya Sen
Story first published: Friday, November 17, 2017, 16:35 [IST]
