 »   »   » Bikini Controversy! Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Haters With This Statement! Must Read

The lovely Taapsee Pannu received hate by several trollers online for sharing bikini pictures of herself for the promotions of Judwaa 2 and the actress has shut them down by this amazing statement where she targets them for not changing according to the times! She said,
"In olden times, people wore minimum clothes. Actresses used to wear really small blouses, bikini blouses and people used to worship. Suddenly, it is considered not good and against culture. I always believe that if you have the body to wear a bikini and if you are confident about it, then go ahead and flaunt it. There is nothing wrong in it."
Taapsee Pannu
"Indian women in general have always been told by someone or the other what to do or what not to do," said Taapsee.
She's Got A Point!
"From the time we are born, we are always told, ‘This is what you are supposed to do', without even asking what we want to do."
Truth To That
"These people just can't take the fact that how suddenly a woman can have her own opinion. I don't feel shy of being an Indian or following Indian culture," she summed it up.
She's The Boss
It's good to see Taapsee Pannu lashing out against the haters! We're sure they'll now think twice before posting anything rubbish online.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen sporting a bikini in the movie.
Geared Up
Taapsee Pannu is all geared up for her upcoming film Judwaa 2 and is all over the place for promotions.
Remake Of Judwaa
The film is a remake of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Judwaa, which released in 1997.
Superhit Judwaa
Judwaa ended up being a superhit at the box office nd we'll have to wait and watch if Judwaa 2 can reach up to that status.