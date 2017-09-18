 »   »   » Bikini Controversy! Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Haters With This Statement! Must Read

Taapsee Pannu REACTS on Being TROLLED by Twitter Users; Know How | FilmiBeat

The lovely Taapsee Pannu received hate by several trollers online for sharing bikini pictures of herself for the promotions of Judwaa 2 and the actress has shut them down by this amazing statement where she targets them for not changing according to the times! She said,

"In olden times, people wore minimum clothes. Actresses used to wear really small blouses, bikini blouses and people used to worship. Suddenly, it is considered not good and against culture. I always believe that if you have the body to wear a bikini and if you are confident about it, then go ahead and flaunt it. There is nothing wrong in it."