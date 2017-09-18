 »   »   » Bikini Controversy! Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Haters With This Statement! Must Read

Bikini Controversy! Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Haters With This Statement! Must Read

Posted By:
Taapsee Pannu REACTS on Being TROLLED by Twitter Users; Know How | FilmiBeat

The lovely Taapsee Pannu received hate by several trollers online for sharing bikini pictures of herself for the promotions of Judwaa 2 and the actress has shut them down by this amazing statement where she targets them for not changing according to the times! She said,

"In olden times, people wore minimum clothes. Actresses used to wear really small blouses, bikini blouses and people used to worship. Suddenly, it is considered not good and against culture. I always believe that if you have the body to wear a bikini and if you are confident about it, then go ahead and flaunt it. There is nothing wrong in it."

"Indian women in general have always been told by someone or the other what to do or what not to do," said Taapsee.

"From the time we are born, we are always told, ‘This is what you are supposed to do', without even asking what we want to do."

"These people just can't take the fact that how suddenly a woman can have her own opinion. I don't feel shy of being an Indian or following Indian culture," she summed it up.

It's good to see Taapsee Pannu lashing out against the haters! We're sure they'll now think twice before posting anything rubbish online.

Both Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen sporting a bikini in the movie.

Jacqueline Fernandez looks sizzling hot in a yellow bikini! Doesn't she, peeps?

Taapsee Pannu is all geared up for her upcoming film Judwaa 2 and is all over the place for promotions.

Judwaa 2 stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

The film is a remake of Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Judwaa, which released in 1997.

Judwaa ended up being a superhit at the box office nd we'll have to wait and watch if Judwaa 2 can reach up to that status.

Judwaa 2 also stars Salman Khan in a cameo role and he too will play a double role.

Judwaa 2 is all set to hit the theatres on September 29, 2017.

