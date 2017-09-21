 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Lipstick Under My Burkha Actress Aahana Kumra Holidays In Australia!

Bikini Diaries! Lipstick Under My Burkha Actress Aahana Kumra Holidays In Australia!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra is having the time of her life holidaying in Australia and she has posted several pictures of herself sporting a bikini and chilling by the beach and on a boat. The images look so calm and are certainly tempting everyone to go on a holiday!

Apart from the beaches, she also visited the iconic parks, monuments, towers and various other famous tourist spots in Australia. Check out the pictures below, folks!

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra looks so happy and content in this picture, right?

Australia Holiday

Australia Holiday

She is currently holidaying in Australia and is loving every bit of it.

Pink Bikini

Pink Bikini

Aahana Kumra is seen sporting a superhot pink bikini.

Australian Dream

Australian Dream

Visiting Australia is a dream to a lot of people as it's a vibrant country with a lot of natural beauty.

Happy Girl

Happy Girl

Everybody comes back a happy person after touring Australia. No doubt about that!

Plush Parks

Plush Parks

She also visited several iconic parks across the country.

It's Green

It's Green

The sun, the greenery and Aahana! Isn't that a perfect combination?

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Lipstick Under My Burkha

Aahana Kumra's latest release was Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Censor Board

Censor Board

The film had a lot of controversies in regard with the Censor Board.

Fight For Justice

Fight For Justice

After a legal fight, the film was allowed to screen in the theatres across the country.

Read more about: lipstick under my burkha
Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 11:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos