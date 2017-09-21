 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Lipstick Under My Burkha Actress Aahana Kumra Holidays In Australia!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra is having the time of her life holidaying in Australia and she has posted several pictures of herself sporting a bikini and chilling by the beach and on a boat. The images look so calm and are certainly tempting everyone to go on a holiday!
Apart from the beaches, she also visited the iconic parks, monuments, towers and various other famous tourist spots in Australia. Check out the pictures below, folks!
Australian Dream
Visiting Australia is a dream to a lot of people as it's a vibrant country with a lot of natural beauty.
Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 11:23 [IST]
