 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Elli Avram Holidays In Sri Lanka & Chills By The Beach! Pics

Bikini Diaries! Elli Avram Holidays In Sri Lanka & Chills By The Beach! Pics

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The lovely Elli Avram is holidaying in Sri Lanka and is enjoying every bit of her time visiting all the best tourist spots in the city of Kandy. The actress also hit the beach, sporting a bikini and posted several pictures on her Instagram handle.

Elli also visited Greece recently and posted several pics from the beach as well! Check them out below...

Elli Avram

Elli Avram

Elli Avram is seen having a good time in Sri Lanka.

Dancing By The Sea

Dancing By The Sea

She captioned this picture as, "Dance to the song of the Sea."

Being Fit

Being Fit

Elli is seen doing exercise to relax her muscles.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

She's enjoying every bit of her holiday in Sri Lanka.

Greece

Greece

A week ago, Elli Avram was holidaying in Greece.

Pristine Water

Pristine Water

She visited the pristine waters of Greece too!

Lucky Girl

Lucky Girl

Elli is really lucky to visit two different countries in a week.

Elli

Elli

Sri Lanka is truly a wonderful country to visit.

Caption

Caption

She captioned this pictures as, "Time spent amongst nature is never wasted."

Friends

Friends

She went on a holiday with her friends!

Beads

Beads

She also purchased a beads for herself! Ain't it cool?

Elli Avram
Read more about: elli avram
Story first published: Friday, August 11, 2017, 16:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos