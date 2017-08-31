 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Nidhii Agerwal Holidays In Goa & Chills By The Pool! Pictures

The Munna Michael star Niddhi Agerwal is holidaying in Goa and is seen chilling by the pool sporting a superhot light pink bikini. Her social media handle is filled with her holiday pictures and is giving all her followers a vacation goal. Of course, who wouldn't love to visit Goa? The sun, sand and the beach is everything that we need to relax and Nidhii is living it.

Check out her pictures below! Even Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is partying with Nidhii Agerwal in Goa. That's supercool, right?