Bikini Diaries! Nidhii Agerwal Holidays In Goa & Chills By The Pool! Pictures

The Munna Michael star Niddhi Agerwal is holidaying in Goa and is seen chilling by the pool sporting a superhot light pink bikini. Her social media handle is filled with her holiday pictures and is giving all her followers a vacation goal. Of course, who wouldn't love to visit Goa? The sun, sand and the beach is everything that we need to relax and Nidhii is living it.

Check out her pictures below! Even Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is partying with Nidhii Agerwal in Goa. That's supercool, right?

Nidhii Agerwal holidays in Goa along with her friends.

She is seen chilling by the pool sporting a pink bikini.

Nidhii Agerwal looks so hot in this picture! Doesn't she, folks?

Goa is the place to be when you just want to relax and do nothing!

She debuted in Bollywood in the film Munna Michael alongside Tiger Shroff.

She is partying with Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff in Goa as well.

Munna Michael ended up being a flop at the box office.

The film was a dance based romantic comedy.

What are you guys waiting for? Pack your bags and head to Goa, folks!

Story first published: Friday, September 1, 2017, 0:15 [IST]
