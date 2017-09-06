 »   »   » TIME FLIES & HOW! Bipasha Basu Shares Some 'Blast From The Past' & It's PURE GOLD

TIME FLIES & HOW! Bipasha Basu Shares Some 'Blast From The Past' & It's PURE GOLD

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Last night, Bipasha Basu was in some serious throwback mood. The actress seemed to be have been flipping through the pages of her albums and hand-picked quite a few throwback memories featuring a younger version of herself along with close friends.

And guess what! Then, she dropped some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram page. Have a look at them here...

Her All Time Favourite

Her All Time Favourite

That playful look of hers is just enough to make us go weak in our knees!

Getting Goofy

Getting Goofy

Bipasha gives us that perfect throwback moment with her girlfriend.

A Glimpse

A Glimpse

Just a glimpse of her infectious smile is enough to lit up the picture.

Bipasha With VJ Anushka

Bipasha With VJ Anushka

The two are giving us some serious friendship goals!

A Leaf From Her Travel Diaries

A Leaf From Her Travel Diaries

We wonder what's making Bips grin so wide!

Bipasha With Good Friend Rocky. S

Bipasha With Good Friend Rocky. S

All we can say here is 'Old is Gold'

Giggly Girls

Giggly Girls

Another picture-perfect moment!

Shop Till You Drop

Shop Till You Drop

Looks like Bipasha and her friend took this phrase a tad seriously! *winks*

It's A Mad World

It's A Mad World

No caption needed. Period.

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

Dipannita Sharma too shared a throwback moment featuring Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha Basu
Read more about: bipasha basu
Story first published: Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 17:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos