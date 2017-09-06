 »   »   » TIME FLIES & HOW! Bipasha Basu Shares Some 'Blast From The Past' & It's PURE GOLD

Last night, Bipasha Basu was in some serious throwback mood. The actress seemed to be have been flipping through the pages of her albums and hand-picked quite a few throwback memories featuring a younger version of herself along with close friends.
And guess what! Then, she dropped some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram page. Have a look at them here...
Her All Time Favourite
That playful look of hers is just enough to make us go weak in our knees!
Getting Goofy
Bipasha gives us that perfect throwback moment with her girlfriend.
A Glimpse
Just a glimpse of her infectious smile is enough to lit up the picture.
Bipasha With VJ Anushka
The two are giving us some serious friendship goals!
A Leaf From Her Travel Diaries
We wonder what's making Bips grin so wide!
Bipasha With Good Friend Rocky. S
All we can say here is 'Old is Gold'
Giggly Girls
Another picture-perfect moment!
Shop Till You Drop
Looks like Bipasha and her friend took this phrase a tad seriously! *winks*
It's A Mad World
No caption needed. Period.
Say Cheese
Dipannita Sharma too shared a throwback moment featuring Bipasha Basu.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 6, 2017, 17:14 [IST]
